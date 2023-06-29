After starting the June 19 City Council meeting, newly appointed Councilman Logan Friar was sworn in by City Clerk Kandi Baldwin.

The council approved the engagement of local performer Jeanne Mertens Ellison to perform t 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21 at the Picnic.

The board also passed a resolution approving Master Services Agreement with MPUA (Missouri Public Utilities Alliance) Resources Service Corporation. MPUA is the pool that the city buys electricity from.

All council members were present: Friar, Gabby Kinnett, Allen Hicks, Nathan Murrell and Mayor Cory Gayman as well as City manager Bruce Rogers and City Clerk Kandi Baldwin.

Rogers said that the city had acquired a 1988 Ford pumper truck from Polk Co. for $5,000 to replace the 1980 Chevy that was wrecked recently. Rogers that none of the equipment was damaged.

Rogers reported that the floor of the bandstand has been repainted, the fish tank has been cleaned, the capstones are coming for the Lions Club Fountain and the spring basin has been cleaned all in preparation for the Picnic July 20 – 22

Rogers mentioned the Picnic Committee Golf Tournament fundraiser. He reminded the council that the city would match up to $2,500 that the tournament raised. Monday, July 26, Rogers reported that the $2,500 would be matched.