DR. BARGER NAMED ELEMENTARY PRINCIPAL – The El Dorado Springs Board of Education would like to announce that they have named Dr. Tracy Barger as the new Elementary principal and Cary Chambers as the new Director of Special Services. Dr. Barger is currently serving as the El Dorado Springs Elementary Assistant Principal and Cary currently works for the Stockton School District. Both will begin their new positions in August.

Experience

Born and raised in El Dorado Springs

Husband David, son and daughter-in-law, Trey and Elizbeth Barger, and grandson Tanner Shane Barger.

Worked in education for 23 years

Started in the NEVC school district teaching elementary for 3 years; rest of career at ElDo (20 years)

Taught elementary, middle school and high school in ElDo

Summer School Elementary Principal for 10 years

Associate Elementary Principal and Title I Coordinator for the last 5 years

Education

1991 – Graduated from El Dorado Springs R-2 School

1996 – Bachelor of Science in Education – Elementary Education – Missouri Southern State University, Joplin.

2001 – Master of Science in Education – Elementary Education – Missouri State University, Springfield.

2006 – Education Specialist in the Superintendacy – Southwest Baptist University, Bolivar.

2018 – Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership – Southwest Baptist University, Bolivar.