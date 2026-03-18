From The El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Storms that moved through El Dorado Springs on the evening of March 11 left behind damage to trees, property, and vehicles, according to reports from residents across the community.

Severe weather passed through the area late Tuesday night, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning. While some residents reported storm activity strong enough to cause damage, several individuals stated they did not hear the outdoor warning sirens during the storm.

Photos shared by community members showed downed tree limbs, scattered debris, and minor structural damage in several neighborhoods. At this time, no official estimate of damage has been released.

Emergency responders monitored conditions during the storm, and residents were urged to remain cautious around damaged areas and to check on neighbors who may have been affected.

City and county officials have not yet released a formal report on the extent of the damage.

More information will be published as it becomes available.