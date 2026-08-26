Come on down for final concerts of Summer Band for 2026
This coming weekend the Municipal Band will play the final concerts for the 2026 summer. Members play every Friday and Saturday night and Sunday afternoon during the months of June, July, and August, then we are off during the school year. We hope you will come listen this weekend as we play Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3. We would love to play for you!
We hope you have a safe and happy school year, and we look forward to seeing you again in the summer months of 2027.
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, Aug. 28
1 Coast Guards
2 Aces of the Air
3 A Night in June
4 Lassus Trombone
5 Battle Cry of Freedom
6 Polka 8
7 Majestic Galop
8 Steel King
9 Maple Leaf Rag
10 Pretty Baby
11 Call to Victory
12 Hey Jude
13 God Bless America
Saturday, Aug. 29
1 Pan American
2 Washington Post
3 Armed Forces Salute
4 Pennsylvania Polka
5 Pie in the Face Polka
6 Swing Low Sweet Chariot
7 Kansas City
8 Westlawn Dirge
9 Sweet Caroline
10 Missouri Waltz
11 Indiana State Band
12 College Life
13 God Bless America
Sunday, Aug. 30
* Final Concert for this Summer
1 The Band Played On
2 Amazing Grace
3 Trumpeter’s Lullaby
4 Holy City
5 When Saints Go Marching In
6 Billy Sundays Successful Songs
7 Salute to Victor Herbert
8 America the Beautiful
9 Ave Maria
10 Our Director
11 Now is the Hour
12 God Bless America
13 Star Spangled Banner
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