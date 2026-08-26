Come on down for final concerts of Summer Band for 2026

This coming weekend the Municipal Band will play the final concerts for the 2026 summer. Members play every Friday and Saturday night and Sunday afternoon during the months of June, July, and August, then we are off during the school year. We hope you will come listen this weekend as we play Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3. We would love to play for you!

We hope you have a safe and happy school year, and we look forward to seeing you again in the summer months of 2027.

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, Aug. 28

1 Coast Guards

2 Aces of the Air

3 A Night in June

4 Lassus Trombone

5 Battle Cry of Freedom

6 Polka 8

7 Majestic Galop

8 Steel King

9 Maple Leaf Rag

10 Pretty Baby

11 Call to Victory

12 Hey Jude

13 God Bless America

Saturday, Aug. 29

1 Pan American

2 Washington Post

3 Armed Forces Salute

4 Pennsylvania Polka

5 Pie in the Face Polka

6 Swing Low Sweet Chariot

7 Kansas City

8 Westlawn Dirge

9 Sweet Caroline

10 Missouri Waltz

11 Indiana State Band

12 College Life

13 God Bless America

Sunday, Aug. 30

* Final Concert for this Summer

1 The Band Played On

2 Amazing Grace

3 Trumpeter’s Lullaby

4 Holy City

5 When Saints Go Marching In

6 Billy Sundays Successful Songs

7 Salute to Victor Herbert

8 America the Beautiful

9 Ave Maria

10 Our Director

11 Now is the Hour

12 God Bless America

13 Star Spangled Banner