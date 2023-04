A late-night crash on March 31, 2023, resulted in a fatality.

The wreck occurred when an eastbound 2010 Nissan Altima driven by Gordon Buttorff, 58, of Walker crossed the centerline on 54 Hwy. 1.5 miles east of Nevada and struck a westbound 2019 Jeep Renegade driven by Samuel O. Spring, 21, of El Dorado Springs.

Mr. Buttorff’s injuries were fatal. Mr. Spring’s injuries were serious and he was flown to Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

The wreck occurred around 10:10 p.m.