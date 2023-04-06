Who: All children in the El Dorado Springs R2 School District who will be five years of age on or before July 31, 2023.

What: Registration for the 2023-24 kindergarten class.

School nurses, Johnna Boch and Mary Eason will check immunization records.

Miss Kaitlyn Norman, our school counselor, will register your child for kindergarten screening.

Summer school sign-up will be available.

Children will meet the kindergarten teachers, tour the classrooms, visit the music room, art room, library and take a ride on a school bus.

When: Thursday, April 13. Children whose last name begins with the letters A-L will meet from 5:30-6:30 and children whose last name begins with the letters M-Z will meet from 6:45-7:45.

Where: Elementary Cafeteria

Please bring the following items to the Elementary Office any school day prior to Kindergarten Round-up between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. We will make copies and return the originals to you. This will help to make the lines shorter on the night of Kindergarten Round-up.

1. Immunization records.

2. Enclosed enrollment form (these can be picked up in the elementary office).

3. Proof of residency.

4. Enclosed emergency contact form.

Please reserve this time for your upcoming kindergartener. For questions, please contact the Elementary Office at 417-876-3112.