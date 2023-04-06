An employee with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office faces charges for the disappearance of bond money.

The employee, Audra Beachner, was arrested, booked and released, which is a court rule for subjects not posing a threat to citizens or a flight risk, on Felony Stealing charges. Beachner has worked for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s office for over four years. Formal charges will be sent to the St Clair County Prosecuting Attorney, Daniel Dysart.

In February, Sheriff Lee Hilty says he was contacted by the Henry County Circuit Clerk regarding cash bonds the county had not received from St. Clair County. An investigation revealed more than $4,000 missing from the department. The investigation discovered the money had been stolen before Sheriff Hilty took over in 2021.

Sheriff Hilty says Beachner admitted to the theft of money.

Sheriff Hilty wishes to thank Henry County Sheriff J. Kent Oberkrom for his time and efforts investigating this theft. Sheriff Oberkrom is also assisting in updating the St Clair County Sheriff’s Office book keeping system. Sheriff Hilty stated “we have addressed newly found loopholes in the book keeping system and will be tightening the security surrounding cash money received into the Sheriff’s Office.”