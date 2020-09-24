DAR Regent Heather Brown, Vice Regent Dorothy Palmer and Constitution Week Chairman Marty Patton, members of the Elizabeth Carey chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution were present for the reading and presentation by Nevada Mayor George Knox.

In 1955, the National Society of Daughters of American Revolution petitioned Congress with a resolution; and this week of observance for the foundation of the American form of government was signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on Aug. 2, 1956. The commitment of the NSDAR is to encourage study and educate the public about the Constitution which was adopted by the American Congress of the Confederation, Sept. 17, 1787.