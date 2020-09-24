Police Chief Jarod Schiereck wrote the following probable cause statement based on his investigation of an alleged assault of a three-year-old girl for “getting into” a woman’s Dr. Pepper.

PROBABLE CAUSE STATEMENT

I, Jarrod Schiereck, knowing that false statements on this form are punishable by law, state that the facts contained herein are true.

Abuse of A Child, Class D Felony, 568.060 RSMo

1. I have probable cause to believe that on 28 July 2020, Amanda M. Miller, committed one or more of the criminal offenses.

2. The facts supporting this belief are as follows:

On July 29, 2020, at approximately 1400 hours, I was contacted at the station by Ashli Garrett, DFS investigator, concerning a report of child abuse at 200 McCrary Circle #19. Mrs Garrett explained to me she responded to 200 West McCrary Circle, Apartment #19 concerning a report. She said she contacted Amanda Miller and she was allowed inside the residence. She said the three children were sitting on the couch. She asked Miller if she knew why she was there. She said Miller pointed at ALS’s face. She said she observed ALS (age 3) had a bruise along her right eye. She explained Miller told her that ALS got into her Dr Pepper and she went to pop her in the mouth but ALS moved and she hit ALS’s eye. Garrett explained Miller told her this incident happened 28 July 2020. Garrett explained to me she had asked Miller what she hit her with and she replied her hand.

On Aug. 6, 2020, I received a Child Physical Abuse Forensic Examination report for AS. The information described ALS’s injuries of bruising of the face to include bruising inside the mouth. It indicated that ALS’s bruising is associated with petechiae are much more common in inflicted injuries as opposed to accidental bruising. ALS had multiplanar to her face as well as extending into the oral cavity. Due to AS’s history, behaviors and examination child physical abuse is suspected.

Amanda M. Miller committed the crime of Child Abuse, to wit: she hit ALS (age 3) along her right eye causing severe bruising on the right side of her face and inside ALS’s mouth, by using excessive force and that this occurred in the City of El Dorado Springs, all within the County of Cedar, State of Missouri.

3. I believe the defendant poses a danger to the crime victim because she has used excessive force against ALS (age 3) and the Department of Family Services has open cases concerning Amanda Miller and her children.

The Chief told Kimball Monday evening the incident occurred during the summer. He said the woman was arrested Saturday. He said he did not know if the prosecutor would “bump it up” to a felony. We hope to find out the charges this week and report it to you next week.