The deadline to register to vote for the Aug. 2, 2022, Primary Election is Wednesday, July 6. The County Clerk’s office will remain open until 5 p.m. on that day for your convenience.
If you have missed voting in two General Elections you may need to register again. Please contact the Voter Registrar at 417.276.6700 E.220 if you are unsure of your voter registration status.
