State routes in seven (7) southwest Missouri counties are scheduled to be sealed with a mixture of rock and oil beginning the week of July 11, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Here’s a look at the locations:

Benton County – Route UU from Missouri Route 7 to end of state maintenance at the entrance to Harry S Truman State Park (approximately 2.5 miles)

Bates County – Missouri Route 52 from Bates County Route BB west of Appleton City east to Missouri Route 13 in Henry County near Deepwater (approximately 25 miles)

Dallas County – Missouri Route 73 from U.S. Route 65 in Buffalo east to Cowden Road (approximately 0.5 miles)

Dallas County – Route D from U.S. Route 65 in Urbana east to Missouri Route 73 in Tunas (approximately 8.2 miles)

Polk County – Business Route 13 (Tilden Street) in Humansville from Missouri Route 13 east to Gulf Street (approximately 0.4 miles)

Polk County – Missouri Route 215 from Missouri Route 123 in Eudora east to Missouri Route 13 near Brighton (approximately 11 miles)

Polk County – Route D from Polk County Route NN northeast of Bolivar to Missouri Route 64 west of Louisburg (approximately 8.5 miles)

Hickory County – Missouri Route 254 from Missouri Route 83 south of Wheatland east to Missouri Route 64 south of Hermitage (approximately 7.2 miles)

Cedar County – Missouri Route 32 from just south of El Dorado Springs to Missouri Route 39 in Stockton (approximately 19.3 miles)

Barton County – Missouri Route 43 from U.S. Route 160 south to Missouri Route 126 west of Lamar (approximately 6.4 miles)

Speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph where contractor crews are working.

Drivers also can expect flaggers and pilot cars directing them through the work zone. Drivers should wait for the pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zone or before entering the work zone from a side road.

Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the work zone.

Weather and/or scheduling delays will alter the work schedule.

A seal coat is not an alternative to an asphalt overlay, but is planned for these roads as an economical way to maintain and preserve the roadway. The treatments keep a road from deteriorating and will extend its life.

Project information:

Contractor: Blevins Asphalt Construction Co., Mt. Vernon

Total cost: $2.7 million

Completion date: Sept. 1, 2022