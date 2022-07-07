All videos are posted a 1 p.m. The first videos are as follows:

Thursday, July 7 –

Associate Circuit Judge Candidates – Jacob Dawson and Peter Lee.

Friday, July 8 –

Presiding Commissioner Candidates – John Clemons II and Robert (Bob) Foster.

Monday, July 11 –

Presiding Commissioner Candidates – Byron Hamilton, Jeff Stacey and Kenneth Thornton.

Tuesday, July 12 –

Prosecuting Attorney Candidates

– Ty Gaither and Michael Tighe.

Each candidate has the opportunity to introduce themselves and explain why they are running for the position and what they hope to accomplish if elected.

You can find Spring City TV by going to our Facebook page El Dorado Springs Sun-newspaper or our website eldoradospringsmo.com.