The El Dorado Springs DECA Chapter cordially invites you to the 27th Veterans Day Assembly to be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, in the Upper Gym of El Dorado Springs High School. There will be a reception to follow in the MS/HS Library for our honored guests and community members. Please join us as we honor our veterans and those who are currently serving. Veterans and community members are encouraged to attend, but if you cannot join us in person tune in to the livestream on the Eldo Bulldog Activities YouTube channel.

DECA needs to update the list of those individuals from our community who are currently serving in one of the branches of our nation’s military. If you have someone who needs to be added or deleted from our current list, please contact Kristal Swopes at kswopes@eldok12.org or 417-876-3112 ext. 241. If you would like to have a veteran or current service member added to our multimedia presentation, please send their photo and information to Kristal Swopes as well. Photos may be emailed to the address above or sent to 901 S. Grand; El Dorado Springs, MO 64744. Deadline for photos is Friday, Nov. 3.