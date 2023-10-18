STORYBOOK PUMPKIN PATCH GROWING AT ELDO LIBRARY – Decorate a pumpkin to look like one of your favorite book characters and take to the Library to plant in the storybook patch. There is a limited number of pumpkins at the library or you may purchase a pumpkin that is no larger than a Small Pumpkin.

Acrylic paint or permanent maker works best. Add material like yarn, buttons or wiggle eyes is you like.

Do not cut or carve or poke holes in your pumpkin.

Go by the library to pick up an entry form and take the entry form and the pumpkin to the Library by 6 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Have fun and be creative-