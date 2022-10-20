The El Dorado Springs High School DECA Chapter will host the 26th Veterans Day Assembly at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in the Upper Gym with a reception to follow in the MS/HS Library.

DECA members are collecting photos to update this year’s slide show, names of those currently serving in a branch of our nation’s military, and personal anecdotes from our local veterans.

If you have photos, names, or anecdotes you would like to share, please contact Kristal Swopes, DECA advisor at 417-876-3112 ext. 241 or kswopes@eldok12.org.