TIGERS EAT BULLDOGS – For the 7th time since 2003, the Stockton Tigers have overcome the El Dorado Springs Bulldogs to win the annual Cedar County Bowl Game 30-14. The traveling trophy, made by former El Dorado Springs Superintendent Mark Koca, was awarded immediately after the game Friday, Oct 14.

And congratulations to Stockton for collecting 999 lbs. of food for their food pantry.