FIREWORKS WINNERS – Leslie Spencer, Darin Lumley and Shyla Reed each won a Pyro Bucket of fireworks through the El Dorado Springs Sun annual fireworks give-a-way. The fireworks were purchased at B&D Fireworks and given away via live streaming event on Friday, July 1. People could enter the old-fashioned way at B&D or through a QR Code published in the June 30 edition of the El Dorado Springs Sun.