Children’s toys and gifts for teens (up to $15 for small gifts; $30 for large gifts) may be dropped off at the Toys for Tots Drive at Fugate Motors through Friday, Dec. 8.

Cash donations may be sent to committee treasurer, Steve Wiseman, 884 S 275 Rd, El Dorado Springs, 64744.

Volunteers are needed to wrap the hundreds of gifts on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 9 am. Bring your scissors and your holiday spirit, and join friends and neighbors at the First Baptist Church. Wrapping is usually finished around 11, depending on the number of helpers who come. If you have gift boxes, feel free to bring those. Park in the north parking lot.

Families who meet the guidelines for the Christmas Basket Project should receive a letter of confirmation by Dec. 6. If you submitted an application but have not received your confirmation letter by Dec. 9, please call 417-391-4523. Do not call this number until that time.

Thanks to the generosity of the people of El Dorado Springs, the Christmas Basket Project is able to provide Christmas dinner and children’s gifts to those in need in our community.