Volunteers working with young people who are our joy of today and are our hope for tomorrow, are exuberant representatives of the potential to be reached and dreams to come true. They are also unbounded in their enthusiasm to use their own talent, skills, and hard work to make a difference in others’ lives.

Members of Optimist International will celebrate OPTIMIST DAY throughout the world on Thursday February 2nd, to promote their efforts in helping and recognizing the young people that make a difference in their communities and who will encourage a greater exchange of ideas between young people and adults.

The Nine Wonders Optimist Club and El Dorado Springs Optimist along with 2,400 Optimist Clubs, with more than 70,000 Members, in Optimist International and Optimist members throughout the world carry out more than 6,500 service projects that serve six million young people a year.

Come support the Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball program on this night at the High School and visit with an Optimist member and watch for fan prizes during the game.