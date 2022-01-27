BRYSON AND WYANT CROWNED – At the conclusion of the basketball games at the El Dorado Christian school on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Junior Olivia Bryson and Sophomore Jude Wyant were crowned Queen and King of the Court Warming festivities. Olivia is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Travis Bryson and Jude is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Andrew Wyant.

They were accompanied by Princess Evelyn Hubbard, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Hubbard, Princess Kymber Asmus, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jared Asmus, and Princes Jonny Purtle and Andy Purtle sons of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Purtle.