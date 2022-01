An El Dorado Springs couple, Teri L. Hamilton, 65, and her husband, Bobby M. Hamilton, 68, died when the 2010 Pontiac Vibe she was driving traveled off the right side of Hwy. 54 two miles east of El Dorado Springs at 3:29 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, became airborne, struck an embankment and overturned on its top in a creek. Both were wearing a seatbelt.