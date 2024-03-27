NOMINATED BY FACULTY – El Dorado Christian School is proud to announce that Joey Dodson, was named ‘Student of the Year’ at the ECS Spring Formal Banquet. The Student of the Year is a senior nominated by the school faculty. They look for a senior who is well-rounded, respectful, Christ-like, giving, responsible, and exemplary in all areas.

Joey is the son of Justin and Karen Dodson. Joey plans to attend State Tech after graduation to gain a degree in Facilities Operations and Management.