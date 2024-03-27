American Legion Post 233 invites everyone to their Ham and Bean fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3. The ham and beans are served with cornbread, drink and dessert. Free entertainment will be provided.

The Post is located at 201 North Kirkpatrick at the corner of Broadway and Kirkpatrick in El Dorado Springs.

Delivery and To Go are available,

Cost is a donation to the Post.

Everyone is welcome.

Call or text Dennis Floyd at 417/295 – 0336 if you have any questions.