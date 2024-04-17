El Dorado Springs – The National Honor Society (NHS) announced that Macy Stauffer, a high school senior at El Dorado Springs High School and member of the Laudeldo Chapter of NHS, has been selected as an NHS Scholarship semifinalist, receiving a $3,200 scholarship. Staffer is one of only 10 high school seniors from Missouri to receive this national honor.

Since 1946, more than $25 million in scholarships have been awarded to outstanding NHS senior members to support college access and student success. The scholarship program is supported by the parent organization of NHS, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

In the 100+ years since NHS was founded in 1921, members have been making a difference in their schools and communities, and the NHS Scholarship is NASSP’s way of recognizing the most exceptional of these student leaders. Recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership, and character.

“Macy is an outstanding student, and is well deserving of this scholarship, said Michelle Leroux, NHS Advisor. “She fully exemplifies the National Honor Society’s pillars of Scholarship, Character, Service, and Leadership. While this honor recognizes her for her academic excellence and community service, it is also an investment in her future success. With Macy’s determination and drive, there is no doubt that she will continue to shine brightly and make a difference in the world.”

This fall, Macy Staffer will attend Missouri State University in Springfield, MO to begin working on an Agribusiness degree with a plant science minor