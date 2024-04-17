Dave Leonard and Josh Floyd were sworn in as newly elected El Dorado Springs R-II School Board members at the regular scheduled school board meeting on Thursday, April 11. Leonard was elected to a 3 year term as was Floyd. Floyd has been a school board member for nine years, four of them as President.

Leonard stated that one of the biggest issues he sees is teacher retention. “I would like to see what we can do to keep teachers.”

Floyd said that he filed for school board again because there some administrators and staff that are close to retirement age and he wants to be involved in their replacement. “I would like to continue to work with the finance committee to keep teachers’ salaries competitive and desirable. I want people to want to come to El Dorado Springs to teach.