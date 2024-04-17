Last week I heard on the news that there had been lots of rain and some tornados in southeast Louisiana. I called Adrian to learn that she, two little boys and a screaming baby had spent 15 minutes in a bathtub as the storm rolled through. My Slidell friends didn’t have any damage but did watch as the storm waters from the bayou they live on come within two feet of their house.

The Picnic Committee had a fund raiser for Picnic entertainment at the Eagles Lodge in El Dorado Springs on Saturday, April 13. Mouse Races featuring mouse roulette. The “mouse” on the flyer gave the impression that these creatures were survivors of a rough existence, veterans of too many cat encounters and who only recently retired to the posh life of mouse races. Those tiny little things at the races looked like they should be decorations on Christmas Stockings. I wondered out loud if they were old enough to make this kind of decision. Tiny, tiny, tiny. But when the gates opened, those critters could run – like mice. The event raised about $3,000.

I think the EHS Prom is this Saturday. From there it is only a hop, skip and a jump to graduation, end of school, Picnic, back to school. You know the drill. KSL