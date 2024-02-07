Police Chief Brett Dawn told the El Dorado Spring City Council on Monday, Feb. 5. that three new police officers had been hired. Dawn said that Derek Zenter had started on Saturday, Feb. 3, Sharon Miller started on Monday, Feb. 5 and Rick Waterhouse had accepted a position on Monday, Feb 5.

Steve Singleton President of the Ministerial Alliance prayed before the meeting opened presided over by Mayor Pro-Tem Gabby Kinnett.. Mayor Nathan Murrell was absent as was councilman Logan Friar. Other members present were Allen Hicks and Julie Savinske.

During the Public Forum Jennifer Laabs spoke about the Community Watch program.

Rogers reported that the $500,000 pool grant from the Land and Water Conservation fund had been approved by the state and now had to be approved on the federal level. He also said that the $1.5 million grant to re-do the airport runway was in the works. Rogers said the runway was last redone in 1999.

Rogers said that the sidewalk project has been approved by MoDot. The chamber raised $50,000 to match the city’s $50,000 contribution.

There are also two ARPA grants that the city has applied for. One grant was for four thermal optic cameras, three special radios that would allow El Dorado police department to talk to any police department in the state, a battery operated “jaws of Life” and a new chassis for one of the trucks.

The other grant was for a training center for the police department and/or fire department. It would be large enough to bring in other departments for training.

Bulky trash pick-up will be the week of March 4.

Rogers said that the city had been aware that they pay their employees less, but they offer better benefits. He said that employees could take money from their Health Savings account which is provided by the city and accumulates $1,200 a year and put that amount into their pay or the employee could turn the extra money back into their health savings account.

Rogers said that all department heads were supportive.

Kinnett said she would feel more comfortable voting on the issue when all the council was present.