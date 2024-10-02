The Cedar County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary has planned its spud benefit and bake sale for Friday Oct 11, 2024 from 11 a.m. to – 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church – 500 South Main Street.

Enjoy a pulled pork loaded baked potato and Cookies – $12 per ticket.

All tickets are pre-order and may be purchased from any Auxiliary member, the Hospital Gift Shop or by calling Lana Sue at 417-876-4246 or 505-980-3754.

All meals will be picked-up or delivery. When picking up your meal on the north side of the church, please enter semi-circle drive from the west end.

The bake sale is in the North parking lot while supplies last. No delivery for baked goods.

$100 drawing – tickets $1 donation each.

All proceeds go to Cedar County Memorial Hospital.