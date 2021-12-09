Friday is the last day to drop off $15 to $20 toys at Fugate Motors for the El Do Christmas Basket Project.

Gift wrappers are needed Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. at the First Baptist Life Center. Bring your scissors and your holiday spirit. Wrapping is usually finished around 11, depending on the number of helpers who come. If you have gift boxes, feel free to bring those. Please park in the north parking lot.

Families who meet the guidelines for the Christmas Basket Project will receive a letter of confirmation by Dec. 11. If you submitted an application but have not received your confirmation letter by Dec. 11, please call 417-391-4480. Do not call this number until that time.

Thanks to everyone who has donated to this year’s Christmas Basket Project. Your generosity is amazing.