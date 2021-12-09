On September 29, 2021, officers responded to the 1300 block of South First Street, El Dorado Springs, concerning human remains. Upon arrival officers located human skeletal remains in an undeveloped area of the city. The remains were removed by the Cedar County Coroner’s Office and are pending identification. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and Investigators of the Missouri State Highway Patrol are assisting in the investigation.

On December 1, 2021, the investigative team identified the remains as that of Timothy N. Taber, 56, of El Dorado Springs, Missouri, who had been reported missing on May 24, 2021. There appears to be no evidence of foul play.

Respectfully,

Jarrod Schiereck, Chief of Police