We are proud to announce that El Dorado Springs, Missouri’s country music artist, Kamber Cain, was a winner at the 6th Annual Josie Music Awards ceremony, held on Saturday Sept. 5, 2020 in Pigeon Forge, TN. Cain won “Modern Country Female Song of the Year” for “Singin’ My Own Song,” written by Kamber, Brian Maher, and Rich McCready.

The Josie Music Awards (JMAs) is the largest all genre independent music awards show globally and was held this year at the Country Tonite Theatre.

Radio stations across the United States are playing “Singin’ My Own Song” including hometown KESM 105.5, KDKD 95.3 in Clinton and KNEM/KNMO 97.5 in Nevada. You can also hear it on Spotify, Amazon, ITunes, Reverbnation, and all the music downloading sites. Also, a music video was just released and being played on The Country Network. You can also watch it on YouTube or the Kamber Cain Music Facebook page.

This was the sixth year Kamber has competed at the JMAs. She has won the past five years. Kamber has also competed in the Country Showdown and is currently doing radio stops.