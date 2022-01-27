This week, 69 McDonald’s Restaurants in the Ozarks will begin encouraging customers to support Springfield’s two Ronald McDonald Houses by donating $1, $5 or $20 and adopting a heart. With every heart adopted the contributor will have an opportunity to enter a social media contest holding their signed heart saying “I shared my heart #for RMHCozarks” for a chance to win one of four $250 Great Southern MasterCard gift cards. For 35 days, this wonderful support will be evident with supporters sharing their hearts on social media. Over 40 mayors in the participating region are being asked to support the campaign by proclaiming Feb. 14-20 “Ronald McDonald House Week” in their towns. McDonald’s of El Dorado Springs will proudly participate in the Share a Heart Campaign.

Nearly 14,700 families have benefited from Springfield’s Rondald McDonald Houses since opening, including 193 Cedar County families, 101 of which are residents of El Dorado Springs. A profile of an area family that stayed at our Ronald McDonald House this year will be displayed at the area McDonald’s Restaurants owned and operated by Charles Marshall.For a video tour of both Houses, family testimonials and more information, visit https://rmhcozarks.org.