Who we are

Community Action Agencies were created in 1965, with the belief that the community could best serve its own citizens. West Central Missouri Community Action Agency (West Central) partners with local organizations and communities to offer services in the areas of :

*Community Development

*Emergency Assistance

*Employment and Training

*Energy Assistance

*Family Support

*Family Self-Sufficiency

*Home Ownership

*Home Repair

*Housing Assistance

*Housing/Debt Counseling

*Multi-Family Housing

*Nutrition

*Senior Referral Network

*Weatherization

Serving Nine Counties

The West Central service area includes Bates, Benton, Cass, Cedar, Henry, Hickory, Morgan, St. Clair, and Vernon counties. The Central Office is located in Appleton City, with community centers in Clinton, El Dorado Springs, Nevada, Raymore and Versailles.