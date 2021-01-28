NATURE MADE GARDENS HOSTS RIBBON CUTTING – Owner Angela Kenney hosted an El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting at her Herb Shop and Yoga Studio located at 200 W. Hwy. 54, Suite 3 on Wed. Jan 20. Kenney is an herbalist. She has many herbs she grows and wild harvests, all organic. She can custom blend teas, tinctures and capsules.

Helping with the event were: (left to right) – Karen Dodson, Sheryl Swopes, Brenda Farran, Vicki Coleman, Melanie Farran, Chamber Co-Executive Director Peggy Snodgrass, Neil Linsenmayer, Chamber President Heather Brown, Jordan Payne, Shop Owner Angela Kenney, Carol Parmenter, El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jackson Tough, Whitney Gayman, Todd Leonard, Crissa Gardner, Debbie Floyd and Sherrie Edwards.

The Herb Shop is open Mon./Wed./Fri. 10 -5 and Sat. 8 – 1. Yoga Classes – call for schedule – 417/876-7507.