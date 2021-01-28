On Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 7:53 a.m. the fire chief and another firefighter responded to a convenience store on E. Hwy. 54 for a report carbon monoxide detector going off. No problem was discovered.

On Thursday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on S. Main for fire burning the siding on the house. Truck 5 and 16 firefighters responded.

On Saturday, Jan. 23, at 2 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a field on E. 500 Rd. to 18 bales of hay on fire. Trucks 6 and 8 and tanker with nine firefighters responded.