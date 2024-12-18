NEW CITY CLERK SWORN IN – Resolution24-34, appointing Britney Spencer as the El Dorado Springs, MO City Clerk, was read and passed by the city council at their meeting on Monday, Dec.16. The resolution was read by Mayor Nathan Murrell. All council members were present: Logan Friar, Allen Hicks, Gabby Kinnett, Alvan Reason and Murrell along with City Manager Bruce Rogers.

Spencer is a native of El Dorado Springs, and a 2003 graduate of the El Dorado Springs High School. She will have worked for the city for four years this January. She started as a general clerk, then an accounts clerk before moving on to utility clerk.

There was talk about the playground equipment the Optimist Club is giving to the city for the City Park. The council also talked about the airports grant, the downtown sidewalk grant and the swimming pool grant.