It has been a long time … maybe forever.. since the Optimist Club hasn’t incorporated an outhouse into their float the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade. They were dressed as cute (that’s debatable) little elves and handed out candy. Or lobbed it at people, which ever seemed appropriate at the time.

It was cold and windy, but still very Christmasy. I have some pictures that I can’t identify, so if I miss you maybe I can find something for next week.

Christmas is next week. I won’t complain about how fast it got here or how unprepared I am for the next year. I’ll think about those things until June and then I’ll think about something else until December 2025 gets here.

KSL