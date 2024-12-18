Tuesday, Dec. 31, will witness the swearing in ceremony for the Cedar County Officials taking office effective 01/01/2025. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. in the Associate Courtroom on the main level of the Courthouse.

Candidates include Ron Alumbaugh, Northern Commissioner; Ted Anderson, Southern Commissioner (incumbent); James McCrary, Sheriff (Incumbent); Leah Morton, Assessor (incumbent), Charlotte Haden, Public Administrator (Incumbent); Danny Leo Green, Coroner; Charles Mark Francis, Surveyor (Incumbent). Candidates unable to attend will be sworn in at a date and time of their convenience.

Help recognize Cedar County’s newly elected and incumbent officials in their service. While this is open to the public, eating will be reserved for the families and guests of the candidates due to limited space. If the space fills to capacity, we will split the ceremony as necessary.