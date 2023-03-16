The El Dorado Springs R-2 Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday, March 9. The meeting began with a tour of the ag food science lab.

At 7 p.m., the regular board meeting began in the elementary library. The Visual Arts Club announced their annual Fine Arts Gala on Friday March 31 and Saturday April 1.

The entire high school girls and boys wrestling teams were also recognized by the board. The wrestling teams had their most successful season in program history!

Four FFA students gave a chapter update on the state of the FFA chapter, listing the numerous awards and achievements of the students.

Dr. Barger presented to the board about the recently released 2022 APR. (If you want to look at the El Do R-2 APR, or any other district, follow this link: https://apps.dese.mo.gov/MCDS/Visualizations.aspx?id=36)

In decision items, the board voted unanimously to create the position of speech interventionist, to approve the spring bus rider counts, and to approve the gifted program identification plan submitted by Mrs. Culbertson.

In closed session, the board accepted the resignations of Jackson Ogburn, Jeff Minasian, Shana Newman, Cindy Graves, and Sandy Lackey.

The board approved the hires of Danya Pearson and Destiney Kelley as teachers, and Kareegan Stantorf as the new school social worker.

The board approved 3 volunteer track coaches.

The board gave contract extensions to all recommended faculty members for the 2023-2024 school year.

Board members present were: J. Floyd, M. Schmitt, RJ Kinnett, N. Murry, J. Jacobs, C. Carpenter and M. Burley.