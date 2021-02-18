BORN IN JANUARY – Alice Leigh Hart was actually born on January 6, but it took us a while to track her and her family down. Alice was born in Nevada to Audrey and Matthew Hart of Sheldon which is one of the communities served by the El Dorado Springs Sun. She weighted 7 lbs., 8 oz and was 19 and 1⁄2 inches long. She joins big brother Jeremy Knowlton, 17 and Lacey Hart, 2.

As the first Baby of the New Year, Alice and her family are entitled to these gifts from local merchants: Gift for baby from Simmons Bank, gift from Mercy Clinic, $25 gift card for baby’s first birthday from Angie’s Cakes, gift for baby from Community National Bank, two cheeseburgers and fries from Simone’s, $25 gift certificate from Woods, surprise gift from Evans Drugs, free cap for dad and mom from Circle S Feed, $25 savings account from Community Bank, cap and T-shirt for dad from Fugate Motors, $20 gift certificate from Station 3, gift certificate from Lilac Boutique, a haircut and shave for dad from The Bearded Barber, a free 8×10 color photo from the El Dorado Springs Sun, free gift for baby from Norval-Schwalm Appliance, $20 gift certificate from The Bulldog Brew, $25 gift certificate from Pappy’s and $20 gift certificate from Zoe Sozo’s Whole Life Market.