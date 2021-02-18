The El Dorado Springs R-II School Board held a brief meeting on Thursday, Feb. 11, to address a few issues.

Cody Lackey addressed the board asking for other options for elementary masking. He said the current making was not according to CDC guidelines. Towards the end of the meeting, Lackey asked if the board was going to discuss the issue. Superintendent Heath Oates said since it wasn’t on the agenda, if would have to be discussed at the next meeting,

Oates said that the covid-19 virus in Cedar County was trending down and currently the school has eight student and seven staff quarantined.

He mentioned that Josh Floyd and Mike Schmitt have filed for the two seats on the board in the April election.

The board approved the 2021-22 calendar that the calendar committee had recommended. The school will stay will a five-day week

Oates said that health insurance for all staff would increase by 6% for a total cost of $75,000.

The board voted to hold the prom at the Eagles this year.

The board approved the OPAA contract renewal and a oneyear extension for all administrators.

In executive session, the board approved the resignation of Leslie Wetter and approved a one time stipend of $500 to all full time staff and prorate for part-time with Covid-19 funds. They also approved an Ag Department food lab grant for meat processing equipment.

All board members were present along with Superintendent Heath Oates.