From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Jonathon Brown, A former resident of Cedar County, has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of child molestation in the second degree involving a child under the age of 12. The suspect was taken into custody by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on February 17, 2025.

Authorities report that the suspect faces five separate counts of child molestation, each carrying a warrant issued for incidents that allegedly occurred between April and October 2023.

The suspect was booked into the Greene County Jail on February 17 at 2:11 p.m. and is now being held at the Cedar County Jail. His bond has been set at $250,000 cash-only for one of the charges, while the remaining four counts do not carry a bond. At the time of press, no court dates were scheduled.

The alleged offenses took place on April 9, April 25, May 31, June 4, and October 18, 2023. Law enforcement officials acted on the outstanding warrants and took the suspect into custody without incident. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office led the arrest, and officials have classified the suspect under the “Medium 1 Child Offense/Abuse” inmate classification.

Law enforcement officials urge anyone with additional information related to this case to come forward and contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.