From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Authorities have arrested a local man, Alexzander Masters, on a charge of first-degree murder. He is being held at the Cedar County Jail following his arrest on Feb. 11, 2025.

Masters, 25, was taken into custody by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office on a first-degree murder charge. According to records, the offense date is listed as Sept. 17, 2021.

Sheriff’s office records show Masters was booked into jail at 4:31 p.m. on Feb. 11. He has been classified as a Maximum 1 murder inmate. No bond has been set, and court dates related to the case have not yet been disclosed.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, led by arresting officer Rod, was responsible for taking Masters into custody. Authorities have not released further details regarding his involvement in the case, potential co-defendants, or investigative findings.

The El Dorado Sun will continue to follow this story.