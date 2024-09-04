We have Renaissance Festival tickets!! I’ll put a box on the front counter and we’ll start giving them away. We also have Knights of Lights tickets which we will give away starting the end of November.

I talked to coach Eddie Long and he seems pretty excited about the Bulldogs’ football season. I’m sure the team does, too. A 34 -0 win over Cabool is a great way to start the season.

Got an email from my cousin Gillian Grant. She lives in Dallas – I might say some of the time. She said she had been traveling a lot this summer. Most of the time her traveling is on a bike. She went from Pittsburg to DC and Berlin to Copenhagen and across Iowa. When not biking she went to a French Horn conference, went rafting/ camping in the Grand Canyon and she just got back from exploring Iceland. She loves the temperature there.

My aunt loved to needle point. Gillian said when she was younger her mother told her if she was going to learn how to needle point she would have to sit still. She does do some needle point, but she obviously is not going to sit still. KSL