COUPLE WILL SERVE AS GRAND MARSHALLS FOR SCHELL CITY FALL FESTIVAL SEPT. 6 & 7 – Ervin and Carolyn Goodman both graduated from Schell City High School.

They were married in June of 1963 and just celebrated 61 years of marriage.

Soon after getting married, they ran a filling station in Schell City. After receiving a job offer to work for Western Electric Company in Olathe Kansas, they moved and resided in Olathe, Kansas for 3 years.

Family and the opportunity to raise their 2 children in the country, drew them back to rural Schell City. They have made their home in Schell City for nearly 60 years. After returning home, Ervin worked for Crescent Ranch for a time before accepting a job, in the shipping department, at the newly built 3M Company in Nevada, Missouri. He also helped his brother Larry Dean Goodman and father, Ervin Goodman farm. He retired from 3M Company after 30 plus years of service.

Carolyn began working for Kelwood Tent Factory as well as Fram, but enjoyed most being a stay-at-home mother and working for Ken & Edee McCoy at The Coffee Cup Café.

Now in retirement, Ervin enjoys a few cows and restoring old tractors. Carolyn enjoys quilting and spending time with family and friends.

Faith and church life have always been an important part of their lives. They raised both children attending the First Christian Church in Schell City.

Ervin and Carolyn are the proud parents of Kelly Bell & her husband, Kevin,

Ed Goodman and his wife, Wanda. They are grandparents to Caleb Bell, Jacob Bell and his wife, Crystal. They have three great-grandchildren: Isaiah, Aubree and Jackson.

When asked what they enjoy most about living in rural Schell City, they replied

“It’s a great place to raise kids, where God is honored, the love of country is celebrated and where community is like family. It’s where your word and a hand shake mean something and where people know how to work together.”

Thank you for this opportunity to represent Schell City. It is an honor to be your 2024 Grand Marshalls.