by Melanie Chance

Buckler, William—On August 14, 2024, William Buckler was sentenced to 30 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on each count; sentences on all counts are to be served concurrently.

November 22, 2022, William Buckler, 56, Lowry City, was arrested by a St. Clair County deputy for Child Molestation 1st, a Class A Felony. Upon further investigation of the case, Buckler was arrested while incarcerated on a St. Clair County warrant for four charges of Child Molestation with a bond of $200,000 cash surety.

On June 11, 2024, William was found guilty by jury. He is charged with four counts of Child Molestation- 1st Degree.

Daniel Dysart, the Prosecuting Attorney for St. Clair County, Missouri, released this statement to The El Dorado Sun about this case.

“The children ranged in age from 6 to 12 years old. I can’t imagine fighting for a more vulnerable group of people than our children, especially when they are abused by those they are raised to trust, respect, and love. They say kids are tough and resilient, and I hope that’s true. These kids came forward and testified in person at the trial. My thoughts and prayers are with their futures, and I hope that their future may be bright despite the trauma they have endured.

Even though I was the one who presented the case to the jury, it is important to recognize that the hard work and dedication of my office staff, victim advocate, and law enforcement officers were crucial in bringing justice to these children. I am grateful for the tireless hours and thankless efforts they put in. I also want to acknowledge the court staff, court reporters, and the jury for their roles in hearing the uncomfortable and unsettling facts of the case—special thanks to Detective David Lile and others for their contributions in bringing this case to trial.

The system came together and worked as it should in the country. As a result, justice was achieved, and these children will hopefully be able to reclaim their lost childhood and grow into healthy, mature adults with long and prosperous lives without the fear of being victimized by this predator.”

