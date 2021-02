GREAT BALLS OF FIRE – The unoccupied house at the east end of Gentry burned to the ground about 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. According to Fire Chief Bob Floyd there was no electricity or utilities connected to the building.

Twenty-one firemen with five trucks responded to protect the surrounding structures and timber.

The Fire is under investigation by the Cedar County sheriff’s Office since the house was not in the El Dorado Springs city limits.