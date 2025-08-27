Citizens of Cedar County, We, the Cedar County Commission and Newly Appointed Cedar County Clerk, Chrislynn Price as well as the Cedar County Treasurer, Carla Lowe, Collector, Lisa Nelson and Assessor, Leah Morton have all agreed that we must pay the taxpayers back. We plan on implementing this 1 year at a time starting with the earliest year which would be 2020. This is to ensure that we have the correct amounts and distribute them accordingly. The payments would be put on prepaid debit cards and distributed out to the citizens of Cedar County who are due back money overpaid. As far as the timeline is concerned, we are trying to receive the appropriate documentation from the software company to ensure accurate payment, please bear with us as we are doing everything in our power to make it right with the citizens of Cedar County.

Furthermore, while the Newly Appointed Cedar County Clerk was working on the tax levy for the year 2025, we noticed a significant difference between 2025 and the previous year, 2024. With recalculation it has been determined that the 2024 tax levy was incorrect. The 2024 tax levy was 0.3217 and should have been 0.1734. This was not part of the previous audit that was released as that was years 2020-2023. Since these findings we have calculated that $321,530 was over collected in the year 2024. This portion will also be added to the payback periods as well. If you have any questions, please contact Chrislynn Price, Cedar County Clerk at 417.276.6700 Ext.222