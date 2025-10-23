From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A grassroots fundraiser has been scheduled in support of Dr. Sam Alexander, a longtime Cedar County resident and candidate for Missouri Senate District 28.

Dr. Alexander, a physician who has lived in Cedar County for more than 40 years, is seeking to represent District 28, which includes several southwest Missouri counties.

The event will be hosted by Cheryl and Kenneth Thornton and is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Camp Galilee, 899 East Martin Street in El Dorado Springs. Dinner will be catered by Hillbilly Express, offering a choice of brisket or smoked chicken with cheesy potatoes, seasoned green beans, homemade rolls, and pumpkin pie.

Live bluegrass music will be provided by The Circle S Boys. The evening will also feature appearances and support from local friends and community members.

Tickets are $28 per plate, and all are invited to attend. Reservations are requested by Oct. 28 at alexanderformo.com/rsvp or by calling Cheryl Thornton at 417-522-9124.