My sister, Margaret Ellen Long Gough, died Tuesday after a long bout with dementia. Her husband, Tom, came down that evening to give me the news. Their house is about quarter mile away.

She’s in a better place now. She was saved in her bed when she was a girl.

She got me in trouble with the Lord about four years after I was saved on June 23, 1961.

I was home from college at Glade Springs Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday when I felt like I should join the church that day or my sister wouldn’t be saved. Finally I stood up and told the pastor, Brother Ed Elliott. He made known the open doors, I went forward and the church took me as a candidate for baptism. Two weeks Brother Ed baptized me in Wilke Creek about a mile south of the church.

A short while later, my sister told that she had been saved some time earlier at home in bed and joined the church.

I’m sitting at home while the funeral is going on because I can’t get in a vehicle then get back in the house.

Like Cain’s grandpa said, “Getting old is not for sissies.”

KL